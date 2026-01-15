What Happened When Dev Anand Waited Outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Home?

Dev Anand was left hurt after Amitabh Bachchan exited his book launch early and the veteran actor was reportedly made to wait outside Jalsa.

Dev Anand was one of the most iconic stars Indian cinema has ever seen, admired not only for his films but also for his charisma and stature that transcended generations. Naturally, expectations were sky-high when the legendary actor launched his autobiography in 2007. However, what was meant to be a celebratory occasion reportedly turned into a deeply awkward and emotionally unsettling experience for Dev Anand—one that left him confused and quietly hurt.

According to accounts that have resurfaced years later, the controversy revolved around the presence—and sudden absence—of Amitabh Bachchan, who had been invited as a special guest at the book launch. While Bachchan did appear briefly on stage, he reportedly left soon after, skipping dinner and without collecting a copy of Dev Anand’s autobiography. The abrupt exit reportedly puzzled Dev Anand, who was left wondering if something had gone wrong.

The incident was recently revisited by Dev Anand’s close friend and associate, Mohan Churiwala, in an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani. Mohan shed light on the behind-the-scenes events that unfolded that evening, revealing how political tensions and miscommunication may have played a role.

According to Mohan, Amar Singh—who was very close to the Bachchan family at the time—had taken responsibility for bringing Amitabh Bachchan to the event. “He asked, ‘Hum Amitabh ji ko bula lein?’ I said, ‘Bula lo’,” Mohan recalled. Amar Singh had also promised to arrive with Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, adding to the star power expected at the launch.

At the time, Amar Singh was associated with the Samajwadi Party, while Maharashtra was governed by the Congress under then Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. Tensions reportedly escalated when politician T Subbarami Reddy informed Dev Anand’s team that he would be attending the event along with Deshmukh. Given Amar Singh’s strained relationship with the Congress party, the development allegedly created discomfort.

Despite Amar Singh having assured Dev Anand that his group would stay for dinner, they left before the event concluded. “Dev saab wondered, ‘Did they feel bad about something?’” Mohan recalled, adding that the veteran actor was visibly unsettled by the sudden departure.

Following the event, Mohan decided to personally deliver copies of Dev Anand’s autobiography to those who had left early, including the Ambanis, Amitabh Bachchan, and Amar Singh. Initially, Mohan planned to go alone, but at the last moment, Dev Anand insisted on accompanying him.

What followed, however, reportedly added to Dev Anand’s distress. Mohan recounted that when they arrived at Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, and honked at the gate, a watchman came out, inquired about their visit, and went inside—only to not return for nearly 15 minutes. Growing concerned, Mohan called Amar Singh, who reportedly took another 10 minutes to respond.

“Dev saab said it has been a while. Why is it taking so long?” Mohan recalled, highlighting the discomfort of making a cinema legend wait outside someone’s home. Eventually, they were allowed inside the residence.

Once inside, Amar Singh reportedly appeared in nightwear and seemed surprised to see Dev Anand, as he had not been informed that the veteran actor would be accompanying Mohan. Amitabh Bachchan arrived about 15 minutes later, reportedly after returning from his health club. “We sat there for a few minutes and had tea,” Mohan said, adding that the meeting was brief and understated.

Years later, after Dev Anand passed away in 2011, Amar Singh addressed the incident during a conversation with journalist Vir Sanghvi. He stated that Dev Anand had to wait outside because permission was required to allow any guest entry into Jalsa. Recalling that interview, Mohan said, “In Vir Sanghvi’s interview, he said that if he had to call any guest, he had to take permission from the Bachchans.”

Mohan added that he was relieved this explanation came out only after Dev Anand’s death. “If he had heard that someone had to ask for permission to allow him inside, he would have felt very bad,” Mohan said. The comment underscored the emotional weight of the incident and the respect Dev Anand commanded throughout his life.

Though the episode may have been rooted in misunderstandings and protocol, it remains a poignant reminder that even legends are not immune to moments of hurt—especially when expectations, egos, and circumstances collide.