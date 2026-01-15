The Bluff Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Is An Absolute Alpha Protecting Her Family

The official trailer of The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban in the lead roles, was unveiled on Wednesday, instantly grabbing the attention of fans worldwide. Prime Video released the gripping, over two-minute-long trailer on its official YouTube channel, offering a powerful glimpse into a gritty, action-packed period drama that promises intensity, emotion, and raw combat.

The trailer opens with a sense of looming danger as Priyanka Chopra’s character is seen desperately protecting her young daughter while being relentlessly pursued by a group of men led by Karl Urban’s menacing character. What follows is a brutal and uncompromising display of survival, as Priyanka transforms into a fierce warrior, fighting her enemies with bare hands, knives, stones, and even a sword. The action sequences are fast-paced and visceral, highlighting her character’s resilience and ruthlessness.

Priyanka appears in a rugged, battle-hardened avatar, far removed from glamorous portrayals often associated with pirate stories. She steps into the role of a former pirate whose violent past resurfaces, forcing her to confront dangers she believed she had long left behind. In the trailer, her character is ominously referred to as “Bloody Mary,” a name that underscores her feared reputation and lethal prowess.

As confrontations escalate, the trailer weaves in dramatic emotional beats, hinting at the internal conflict Priyanka’s character faces as she balances motherhood with survival. The tension between her and Karl Urban’s character forms the backbone of the narrative, with Urban portraying a relentless adversary determined to hunt her down. Their on-screen clash suggests a high-stakes battle driven by revenge, power, and unfinished business.

Fans were quick to react to the trailer, flooding social media with praise for Priyanka’s commanding performance. One fan commented, “Finally Priyanka is getting her due in the West. Can’t wait, queen. This trailer looks so promising!” Another admirer wrote, “Let’s just take a pause for Priyanka Chopra’s wonderful action. She deserves an Oscar for the acting.” Many fans highlighted her screen presence, with one comment reading, “Everything looks stunning… but my eyes refuse to look anywhere else but you. Brave. Powerful. A true warrior. An absolute alpha.” Another user boldly remarked, “Priyanka, you are better than Karl Urban.”

In addition to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban, The Bluff also stars Temuera Morrison in a significant role, further strengthening the film’s ensemble cast. The project is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and is directed by Frank E. Flowers. The screenplay has been co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, while the film is produced by the Russo Brothers under their production banner AGBO, known for delivering large-scale, action-driven narratives.

The Bluff is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25, and expectations are high given its ambitious scale and unique take on pirate lore. Unlike popular pirate films that lean heavily on fantasy and spectacle, The Bluff aims to present a more grounded and historically rooted portrayal of piracy.

Speaking about the film and her character in an earlier interview with Variety, Priyanka explained that the makers consciously chose to steer away from stylized depictions of pirates seen in mainstream cinema. “We are making an attempt to show what it was actually like to be a pirate in the 1700s, rather than recreating Pirates of the Caribbean,” she said. She added that researching real-life pirates played a key role in shaping her character.

“It was fascinating to research the lives of real-life pirates like the Irish woman Grace O’Malley,” Priyanka shared, noting how such historical figures inspired the authenticity and strength of her portrayal.

She also spoke about the film’s setting and cultural diversity. Although the movie was shot in Australia, it is set in the Cayman Islands, a location historically used by pirates as a resting point between voyages. “The pirates used the islands, located in the middle of Honduras, Mexico and Cuba, as a resting place between voyages,” she explained. This geography allowed for a richly diverse population, including people from Scotland, Africa, and India.

“That made it a really diverse place, with people from far away. That was a fascinating basis for a really diverse and powerful cast,” Priyanka added.

With its raw action, emotional depth, and realistic portrayal of pirate life, The Bluff positions Priyanka Chopra Jonas in one of her most intense international roles to date, further cementing her presence on the global stage.