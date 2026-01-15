Scarlett Johansson Loses Top Spot To Zoe Saldana’s $16 Billion Empire

The hierarchy of Hollywood box office success has been dramatically reshaped this week. As of January 14, 2026, actor Zoe Saldaña has officially become the highest-grossing female actor of all time, overtaking her longtime Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson. The historic milestone comes on the back of the phenomenal success of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which crossed the $1.23 billion mark globally just a day ago.

With the latest Avatar installment adding significantly to her already impressive résumé, Zoe Saldaña’s cumulative box office total has now climbed to an astonishing $15.47 billion, according to data from The Numbers. This achievement places her at the very top of the global box office charts, making her the highest-grossing film actor overall—not just among women.

Prior to the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash in December, Saldaña’s films had already earned over $14 billion worldwide, ranking her as the third-highest-grossing actor in history, behind Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson. The success of James Cameron’s latest epic has now pushed her past both MCU legends, cementing her position as a once-in-a-generation box office force.

The record-breaking feat has sparked widespread curiosity among fans and industry watchers alike, with one major question dominating conversations: does this also make Zoe Saldaña the richest woman in movies?

The answer, for now, is more complex. While Saldaña may be reigning supreme at the box office, personal wealth in Hollywood often follows very different rules. As of 2026, the title of the richest female actor is widely believed to belong to Jami Gertz, whose estimated fortune ranges between $8 billion and $12 billion—largely stemming from her husband’s ownership stake in the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. Similarly, global icons like Selena Gomez and Rihanna have achieved billionaire status not through acting alone, but via massively successful beauty and lifestyle businesses.

In contrast, Zoe Saldaña’s estimated personal net worth currently stands at around $60 million. While that figure is modest compared to business moguls, it continues to grow steadily as Saldaña expands her footprint behind the camera, taking on high-level production roles and ownership stakes in her projects.

What truly sets Saldaña apart, however, is her unmatched consistency in appearing in record-shattering blockbusters. She is the only actor in history to have starred in four separate films that each grossed more than $2 billion worldwide. These include Avatar (2009), Avengers: Endgame (2018), Avatar: The Way of Water (2019), and Avengers: Infinity War (2022).

Her career is uniquely defined by her presence in three of the most successful film franchises of all time. As Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar universe, Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek reboot series, Saldaña has become one of the most recognizable faces in modern blockbuster cinema. Few actors can claim such cultural and commercial dominance across multiple cinematic worlds.

On Tuesday evening, Saldaña addressed her historic achievement in a heartfelt video shared on social media. Expressing gratitude rather than self-congratulation, she credited the collaborative nature of filmmaking for her success. “I just want to express my sincerest gratitude for the extraordinary journey that has led me to become the highest-grossing film actor of all time today,” she said, smiling broadly. “An achievement made possible entirely, entirely by the incredible franchises and the collaborators that I have been fortunate enough to be a part of, to every director who placed their trust in me.”

Born Zoe Yadira Saldaña Nazario on June 19, 1978, in New Jersey, the actor’s journey to global stardom has been shaped by both talent and perseverance. Her father was Dominican and her mother Puerto Rican, giving her a rich Caribbean heritage. She was raised in Jackson Heights, New York City, alongside her two sisters, in a multicultural environment that would later influence her worldview and career choices.

From her early beginnings to becoming a defining face of billion-dollar franchises, Zoe Saldaña’s ascent to the top of Hollywood’s box office ranks is a testament to longevity, smart career choices, and the power of global storytelling. While financial empires may lie elsewhere, her cinematic legacy is now firmly unmatched.