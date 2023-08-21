scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Aamir Khan is a genius mind in Bollywood, says Kareena Kapoor

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday heaped praises on her ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-star Aamir Khan saying he is truly iconic and a genius mind in Bollywood.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has recently completed one year of its release. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, it was produced by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

The flick is an adaptation of the 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’. Starring Aamir in the titular role, the flick featured Kareena as Rupa D’Souza Chaddha, Laal’s love interest and wife.

It also starred Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a cameo appearance.

Kareena was present in the national capital for an event. She was wearing an emerald green coloured kaftan style satin dress, with a multicoloured belt and paired it with beige heels. She opted for neutral makeup, nude lips, straight hair and golden earrings.

Speaking on the film’s anniversary, Kareena said she is really proud to be a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, with Aamir Khan, who is truly iconic and he is a genius of his form, a genius mind in Bollywood.

“The way he did it with so much love and passion, I think after 20 years also you can watch it and you will be proud to see it. Aamir has always experimented with his roles. He has always strived to do different things, and people who do different things not necessarily get a 100/100,” she added.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen as Rupa in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She next has ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.

–IANS

sp/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
How stress can turn deadly for pilots
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

How stress can turn deadly for pilots

Technology

Netweb expanding specialised design, manufacturing to serve world markets: India head

Technology

Tesla admits data breach impacting 75,000 employees was insiders' job

News

Kareena on working with Alia: 'There are so many great directors; whoever has great script'

Sports

ATP Ranking: Djokovic closes in on World No. 1 Alcaraz after Cincinnati title; Rune achieves career-high of world no.4

Sports

K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma make it to India's Asia Cup squad; Sanju Samson named as reserve player (Ld)

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Teams play for pride in final league matches

News

What made Amitabh Bachchan miss Abhishek Bachchan?

News

Why Sushmita Sen is perfect to play Shreegauri Sawant in ‘Taali’

Lyrics

Dream Girl 2 – Jamnapaar Song Lyrics starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday

Health & Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela launches WildGlow Smart Skincare that sets the brand apart

News

'Fauda' star Tsahi Halevi sings Arabic song 'Wayak' in 'Akelli'

Sports

4 Nations Tournament: Indian junior men's hockey team records dominant 4-0 win over England

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her dance moves with Mishkat Varma on the Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ on the sets of Kavya

News

Cara Delevingne wants to become a film director

News

Netflix techie goes missing after last seen getting into Uber

News

Geetanjali Mishra revels in boat ride despite being hydrophobic

Health & Lifestyle

No substitute for AIIMS in the country, says Vice President Dhankhar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US