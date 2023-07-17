scorecardresearch
Aamir Khan joined by daughter Ira, sons Junaid and Azad for Wimbledon finals

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was a state level tennis player, along with his three children Ira, Junaid and Azad was seen at the Wimbledon finals at the All England Club in London.

Ira took to Instagram Stories and posted a selfie featuring all three of them from the match.

The picture shows, Ira taking selfie as she sits next to her father. Azad and Junaid can be sitting beside Aamir.

For the caption, Ira just added a ‘Centre court’ sticker with #Wimbledon.

Several personalities were seen attending the event such as Sonam Kapoor, Mohanlal, Nick Jonas, Brad Pitt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Emma Watson among many others.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Shilpa Shetty's 'Mukhasans' are too good to miss on 'World Emoji Day'
Rashmeet Kaur: 'Proving myself to Rohit Shetty was big highlight for me'
