Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'

Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya sang the original 'Main Khiladi' song almost thirty years back along with Udit Narayan - the man with the honey glazed voice.

By News Bureau

Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya sang the original ‘Main Khiladi’ song almost thirty years back along with Udit Narayan – the man with the honey glazed voice. And now, the reprised version of the song, which was released a few days back, is garnering a lot of positive response from the listeners, which has the singer chuffed.

Abhijeet has been the voice behind most of Akshay Kumar’s 90s superhit songs and has several chartbusters in movies such as all the ‘Khiladi’ franchisee films, including ‘Sabse Bada Khiladi’, ‘Khiladi’, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi’, ‘Mr & Mrs Khiladi’ and ‘Khiladi 420’.

When asked about the reprised version of his song, Abhijeet said: “I sang this song originally and now the remake version has given me equally immense joy and definitely reminded me of the time when I first sang it for the original song. It became quite popular then and seeing the remake version ruling on today’s audience honestly makes my heart full.”

Abhijeet has sung more than 6,035 songs in over 1,000 films.

He further mentioned: “From Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff to Ganesh Acharya to Ram Charan, from peers to audiences, everybody showing immense love to my song makes me feel touched and, honestly, the whole experience feels surreal. I have given all the superhit songs for Akshay, but this is the first time my voice has been used in Dharma films in my entire career. I hope people keep showering love on my voice and shaking their legs for another three decades.”

‘Selfiee’ is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving License’, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and is set to release in theatres on February 24.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ action director Casey O’Neill says SRK, Tom Cruise has similar passion, dedication
Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor
