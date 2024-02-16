HomeBollywoodNews

Abhimanyu Singh goes grey for Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore 1947’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Singh will be seen as an antagonist in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film ‘Lahore 1947’ starring Sunny Deol. The filmmaker said that Abhimanyu’s intensity, voice, and conviction are truly unbeatable.

Santoshi said: “Usually, whenever we think of a villain’s character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish ji and Danny ji but we have to look forward and see who’s taking the baton ahead.”

“Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong and lead role as antagonist in Lahore 1947. His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry.”

Abhimanyu Singh predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil language films. He has vast experience working in films such as Lakshya, Dhol, Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bachchhan Paandey, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan among many others.

Talking about ‘Lahore 1947’, Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be leading the film as the main actors.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
realme's 12 Pro Series breaks records with 150K units sold during the 1st sale
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US