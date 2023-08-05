scorecardresearch
Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan outshines in this inspiring sports drama

Abhishek Bachchan's prolific run continues as he promises to deliver a masterpiece with Ghoomer, collaborating with the visionary director R Balki

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan steals the show in this inspiring sports drama
Abhishek Bachchan’s prolific run continues as he promises to deliver a masterpiece with Ghoomer, collaborating with the visionary R Balki, who has written and directed this film. The trailer promises to bring the audience together for a nation that breathes cinema and cricket in unison. The perfect blend features an ensemble star cast, including Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi, playing key roles. Astonishing everyone, the trailer gives you a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, whose presence itself enlightens the trailer.

What engages the audience till the end of the trailer is Abhishek Bachchan’s powerful performance as a coach, whose pain converts into achieving someone’s dream. The film depicts an extraordinary journey of a cricketer whose life meets tragedy with an unexpected accident that leaves Saiyami with only one hand.

Post the accident, Saiyami becomes a lefty and attempts many times to end her life, but that’s when Abhishek Bachchan enters. Playing the coach in the film, Abhishek Bachchan’s versatility shines. His character pushes Saiyami to an extent that with the right grit and determination, everything is possible. He beautifully portrays the role of a great mentor, acting as a catalyst to help her achieve her dreams.

Ghoomer’s trailer is a googly throw that comprehends emotion and takes you to an inspiring journey that would soon unfold magic in big screens. It is produced by Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment. The film is slated for release on August 18, 2023.

4
Entertainment Today

