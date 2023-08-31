scorecardresearch
Abhishek Banerjee says his 'Stree' character's journey is beyond his 'wildest imagination'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who essayed the role of Janaa, Rajkummar Rao’s friend in the horror-comedy film ‘Stree’, is celebrating the 5th anniversary of the film’s release on Thursday. On the occasion, he said that the journey taken by his character has been beyond his wildest imagination.

While his character started its journey with ‘Stree’, it also became a part of another horror-comedy ‘Bhediya’ starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Both these films belong to the horror-comedy universe along with ‘Roohi’. In ‘Bhediya’ too, he played the role of the lead character’s BFF.

Talking about his character completing 5 years since its inception, Abhishek said: “Five years have passed since Janaa came to life. The journey this character has taken has been beyond my wildest imagination. Starting with ‘Stree’ and expanding this character’s universe, Janaa’s evolution has been remarkable.”

He added: “While I began my film journey with darker roles, portraying Janaa gave me the opportunity to embrace the humorous facets of my craft. I have enjoyed every minute of playing Janna. I have related to this character and have connected well with it. I am elated with the love that audience has showered on me for playing Janna and equally excited that Janna is going to come back soon with ‘Stree 2’.”

Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen in the crime-thriller series ‘Aakhri Sach’ along with actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

–IANS

–IANS

3
