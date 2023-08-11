Abhishek Banerjee thought he would portray SRK in 'Dream Girl 2'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who will be soon seen in the upcoming comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’, has shared that he will be seen essaying the role of Shah Rukh in the film, no not the Bollywood megastar but a regular guy, who is battling depression. In fact, the actor was under the impression that his part would be of SRK or a romantic character at the very least, in the film.

Abhishek Banerjee, who has earned a reputation for his versatility, is known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and several other projects.

Speaking about his character, he revealed, “My character’s name in the film is Shah Rukh, which initially led me to wonder if I was supposed to portray the real Shah Rukh Khan or a romantic character. However, after reading the script, I discovered that this character is entirely different.”

Talking about the vulnerable side of his character, Abhishek revealed “He is a person struggling with depression and sadness, but when he encounters Pooja, he finds a glimmer of hope in his life.”

‘Dream Girl 2’ which is a sequel to the superhit Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 2019 release, also stars Ayushmann and Ananya Panday. Accompanying them on this laughter-filled journey are a talented ensemble of actors, including Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz, all ready to deliver an entertaining performance that is sure to resonate with the audience.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on August 25, 2023.

