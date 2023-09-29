Abhishek Sinha: I believe best humour comes from our day to day life

Director Abhishek Sinha has opened up on his film ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ and shared how he weaved the idea of the narrative, saying their aim was to make the viewers chuckle. ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’ is a fun light-hearted take on the modern-day challenges faced by today’s youth, and their dilemma in standing up to these “rules” laid by the society we live in, to instead follow their own path and dreams.

Standing up to society’s “log kya kahenge” attitude are a group of young friends in the movie led by Ishwak Singh and Gaurav Pandey. It seamlessly weaves humour into various facets of life, from corporate satire to situational comedy, making it universally relatable.

The pressure of being the perfect one often weighs too heavy on a person and you just want to break free. And that’s where Gaurav’s (Ishwak) story begins – getting out of the corporate grind and pursuing what he wants.

With personal touches, the characters and their antics come to life, Abhishek, who is known for his earlier work ‘Not Out’, said: “Who doesn’t love a good comedy? Approaching this story was like taking a playful dive into our own daily lives, and I believe the best humour comes from our day to day life.”

“Advertising has taught us that life is just the culmination of these small moments. We wanted the audience to recognise those moments we have all experienced – the amusing mishaps, quirky conversations with family, relatives, friends, and everyday absurdities that are part and parcel of our routines,” shared Abhishek.

He added: “It was more about weaving my own experiences (as said earlier) into the narrative, adding that relatable touch to the characters and their antics. Our aim was to make viewers chuckle while thinking ‘Oh, I have been there too!”

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, RSVP, and Star Studios, along with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, and directed by Abhishek Sinha, ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.