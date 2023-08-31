scorecardresearch
Actor Taher Shabbir to showcase his villainous streak alongside Shakti Kapoor

Actor Taher Shabbir, who will be seen in shades of gray in the upcoming project 'Kaala', said he has always been drawn to antagonist roles.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Taher Shabbir, who will be seen in shades of gray in the upcoming project ‘Kaala’, said he has always been drawn to antagonist roles. The actor expressed his enthusiasm for the role and said: “I am truly excited to be a part of ‘Kaala.’ It’s an honour for me to share the screen with the iconic Shakti Kapoor. I’ve always been drawn to antagonist roles, and ‘Kaala’ offered me the perfect platform to showcase my love for these characters.”

Taher’s dedication to his craft shines through as he delves into the intricate layers of his character, promising an immersive cinematic experience.

“I believe that portraying a villain requires a delicate balance of intensity and depth. With ‘Kaala,’ I’ve had the opportunity to explore these aspects and bring a new dimension to my performance,” Taher explains.

The actor’s commitment to his roles has been evident throughout his career, from his breakout portrayal in ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ to his diverse roles in films like ‘Fan’, ‘Naam Shabana’, and ‘Guilty’. ‘Kaala’ further demonstrates his versatility and passion for pushing his boundaries.

‘Kaala’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

