scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Actress Dia Mirza pulls BMC's ears, wants Mumbai to breathe 'Clean Air'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actress-environmentalist Dia Mirza and other worried citizens have urged the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make efforts to curb pollution and ensure ‘clean air’ for Mumbaikars.

Mirza, along with Sumaira Abdulali (Awaaz Foundation), Hema Ramani (BEAG), Shruti Panchal and Rasika Nachankar (Waatavaran Foundation) met the Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar on Monday and submitted suggestions for a 10-year action plan to reduce health risks posed by the city’s high levels of air pollution.

Part of the Clean Air Mumbai (CAM) network, they discussed the culprits responsible for pollution like construction and demolition wastes, solid waste management and the need for an institutional framework to tackle air pollution at the ground level in the country’s commercial capital.

The action plan includes measures to improve Mumbai’s air quality by reducing vehicle emissions, promoting public transportation and encouraging the use of clean energy sources, since “clean air is a basic human right and timely collective action is needed to protect it”.

The CAM group also urged for collaboration with urban local bodies, research institutions like National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, builders’ associations and civil society organisations.

“The negative effects of air pollution on public health are clearly visible… and are to blame for increasing respiratory illnesses and heart conditions. Reports have established that air pollution stunts children’s brain development and even causes cancer,” said Mirza.

Abdulali said ward-wise committees, enforcement of rules and environmental standards during building along with citizen friendly complaint mechanisms are the need of the hour.

Mirza added that the amount of particulate matter (PM) in Mumbai has reached an all-time high and other pollutants continue to vitiate the air that our senior citizens and children are breathing.

Ramani said that the BMC was very receptive to the suggestions regarding the necessity of capacity building of the administration along with creating awareness and sensitising citizens.

As announced in the recent Budget 2023-2024, the BMC is planning to issue public health advisories at the Ward levels, and drive campaigns with citizens groups on air pollution, tree-cutting, waste management, noise pollution, among others.

The CAM member expressed hope that the civic body and the citizenry can collaborate to create a road map for a cleaner and healthier Mumbai and improve the quality of air that the people breathe.

In recent times, the BMC has cracked the whip to reduce pollution at various levels and taken a series of measures in this regard which are expected to fructify soon.

–IANS

qn/svn/

Previous article
Why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much

News

Soni Razdan posts throwback pic of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' shoot

News

Maya succeeds in breaking ties between Anuj, Anupamaa, says Gaurav Khanna on 'Anupamaa'

Technology

Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams

Technology

Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

News

Chris Hemsworth tries to fight his way out of riot in 'Extraction 2' teaser trailer

Technology

India smart TV market grows 28%, homegrown brands capture 24% share

Technology

NASA names 1st woman, man of colour for 2024 Moon mission

News

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to ‘Dil Le Gayi Le Gayi’ from Dil Toh Pagal Hai in this viral video

Sports

Struggling Espanyol name Luis Garcia as new coach

Technology

BYJU's all set to raise $500-$700 mn led by top VC firms

Technology

Google introduces new travel features in Search

News

'Brahmastra 2' in 2026, 'Brahmastra 3' in 2027: Ayan Mukerji announces timeline

Sports

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant will come to stadium to watch Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans match, confirms DDCA director

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan doctors' Maha rally today against Right to Health Bill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her figure in gold dress at Citadel promotions

News

'Harry Potter' TV series inching closer to reality with author JK Rowling in talks to produce

News

'Moana' live-action remake set with Dwayne Johnson returning

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US