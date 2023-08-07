Adhvik Mahajan announces his next with filmmaker Ashok Teja

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Adhvik Mahajan has given some incredible hits in Punjabi and Telugu cinema. He is best known for his work in ‘Oosaravelli’ opposite Jr NTR and Tamannaah Bhatia, and has also starred in Movies like Laxmii with Akshay Kumar. He will next be seen in filmmaker Ashok Teja’s upcoming film.

The actor is all set to shine with his outstanding comeback as he gears up for his upcoming action thriller, made by none other than maker of ‘Odela Railway station’, director Ashok Teja.

Confirming the same, Adhvik shared: “It’s finally happening and I am grateful that I am getting a great comeback again after a while in the Telugu industry. I may have taken a hiatus, but my passion for cinema and the love from my fans never wavered.”

“Brace yourselves for a journey of emotions, as I embrace new challenges and deliver a performance that will resonate with your hearts..”

He further added: “Speaking of Telugu Industry, not only I am an admirer of their passion but also their discipline which I value a lot. They gave immense love to me in my last project which was Oosaravelli, hoping they will support me this time too. Thank you for standing by me, and I can’t wait to share this exciting chapter with all of you.”

