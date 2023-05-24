scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Adhyayan Suman gained 9 kgs for his role in 'Inspector Avinash'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, gained extra weight for his part as a cocaine-addict politician.

Talking about his part in the series and his approach to the character, the actor said: “I decided to gain weight for the character of Shashi Bhushan because he is this really arrogant, defiant, spoilt druggie heir of a political family.”

The character demanded that Suman undergo a physical change, including gaining 9 kg weight, in order to depict the persona of a cocaine addict politician authentically.

He further mentioned: “And I wanted him to look really rugged, like someone who was always intoxicated. I decided to keep minimal makeup on my eye bags too. I felt it would add to the character.”

Adhyayan also released a song titled ‘Wanna Be with You’ recently which has garnered over 2 million views and counting.

‘Inspector Avinash’ is available to stream on JioCinema.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study
Next article
India's largest stem cell manufacturing lab to come up in Hyderabad
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

India's largest stem cell manufacturing lab to come up in Hyderabad

Technology

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Sports

Back-to-back International tournaments good for Indian football team, says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Sports

Ireland announce squad for Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Stephen Doheny misses out

Technology

Components that hold nuclear reactor against earthquakes shipped from Russia to Kudankulam

Technology

S.Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch

Technology

All-electric Uber Green service arrives in India as firm inks EV partnerships

Health & Lifestyle

High exposure to PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide linked with Covid severity, death

Sports

TPL: Paes, Yatin come together to acquire latest franchise from Bengal set to compete in Season 5

Technology

Corporates, govt collaboration to further empower Indian startups: Chandrasekhar

News

Joe Jonas cried tears of jealousy when brother Nick Jonas became ‘The Voice’ judge

News

'Killing Boris Johnson' sparks controversy over title; selected for Cannes

News

Ajith Kumar gifts Rs 12L superbike to fellow rider for organising Nepal trip

News

25 yrs in B’wood: Karan Johar shares BTS moments from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

News

Florence Pugh says Indie film community people were 'pissed' when she joined MCU

News

‘I never really considered becoming a singer,’ says comedian-singer Munawar Faruqui

Technology

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

News

BTS V shares pictures with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US