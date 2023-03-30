scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Adipurush poster launched

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, makers launch the divine poster of Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, amongst others

By Glamsham Editorial
Adipurush poster launched
Adipurush poster

With the gleam of lights and echo of the chants, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ release the glorious poster of the film on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The poster depicts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang. The magnum opus carries forward the virtue of Prabhu Shri Ram that entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster.

As Ram Navami celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram and beginning of goodness, the makers reveal a significant symbol of divinity that marks the establishment of dharma to beat adharma. Indian epic Ramayana, Adipurush is all set to hit the big screen on 16th June, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

Previous article
Boxing can be dropped from Olympics, if IBA goes ahead with its threats to judges, referees
Next article
Boca Juniors sack manager Hugo Ibarra
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Boca Juniors sack manager Hugo Ibarra

Sports

Boxing can be dropped from Olympics, if IBA goes ahead with its threats to judges, referees

Sports

Khelo India WHL: HAR Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 17-0

Sports

Global Chess League from June 21

Sports

Shakib surpasses Southee to become leading T20I wicket-taker

Sports

IOC gives final confirmation to Mumbai hosting IOC Session in October 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Not being in captaincy has taken a little bit off my plate, says Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson

Sports

Odisha CM inaugurates tennis centre at Kalinga Stadium

Health & Lifestyle

Vivan Sundaram – Architect of contemporary art practice in Indian sub-continent

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 300 Covid cases, positivity rate nears 14%

Sports

I'd like to coach in Premier League: Former Spain coach Luis Enrique

Sports

IPL 2023: Absolutely, no problem, says Boucher on giving Rohit rest during the tournament

Health & Lifestyle

Waning immunity, dropped precautions: IMA Covid Task Force Co-Chairman on rising cases

Sports

Don't think that Pakistan will play their World Cup matches in India: Wasim Khan

Technology

HP Inc introduces 150 products, solutions for future hybrid work

Technology

Google says reviewing NCLAT order in CCI case, weighing legal options

Technology

HP Inc unveils LaserJet printers with sustainable printing tech

Health & Lifestyle

Mumbai docs extract 100 gm 'hairball' from minor girl's tummy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US