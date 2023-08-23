scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Aditi Rao Hydari: OTT reinforces the importance of content

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari feels that the medium of OTT reinforces the importance of content and gives a lot of creative liberty to artistes.

By Agency News Desk
Aditi Rao Hydari: OTT reinforces the importance of content
Aditi Rao Hydari in Jubilee _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is known for her work in ‘Delhi 6’, ‘Jubilee’, ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’, and several others, feels that the medium of OTT reinforces the importance of content and gives a lot of creative liberty to artistes.

Aditi won hearts for her performance as Anarkali in the period drama ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’. The actress recently visited the Middle East and interacted with her fans in Qatar, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, at exclusive meet and greets.

Sharing her experience of playing the iconic character, Aditi said: “The one thing I really enjoy about the OTT medium is that it offers more artistic creativity for writers, actors, and directors. It reinforces the importance of content, and that is why I decided to work on Taj: Divided By Blood.” The star, who has been compared to the legendry actor Madhubala for her role as Anarkali, also mentioned that she knew “those are big shoes to fill” while signing up for it.

Riding the wave of her success in Taj, the actress delighted consumers at ZEE5 Global’s first Qatar fan meet and greet at LuLu Hypermarket in Barwa City. In her maiden visit to Qatar, the actress enthralled the audience by singing the popular Malayalam song ‘Vathikkalu Vellaripravu’ and interacted with the crowd through activities like quizzes and dance performances.

The star currently has an exciting library of titles on ZEE5 Global that includes movies like romance drama, ‘Daas Dev’, Malayalam thriller ‘Psycho’, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer tragedy romance ‘Rockstar’.

Pic. Sourceprimevideoin
3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Confident of India’s moon landing success, thanks giving puja is planned at Moon Temple in TN
Next article
Ananya Panday flaunts her mini white dress and promotes her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana
This May Also Interest You
Technology

iOS 17 beta again hints at iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button

Technology

Tata launches 5G Roaming Lab for Mobile Network Operators

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday flaunts her mini white dress and promotes her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana

Technology

Confident of India’s moon landing success, thanks giving puja is planned at Moon Temple in TN

News

Dimple Kapadia watches Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 at the Mumbai theatre and ignores the paparazzi

News

‘Upload’ Season 3 to explore new character arcs, storylines while picking up threads of Season 2

Sports

India should test its bench-strength in 3rd T20I against Ireland: Sarandeep Singh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan parties with her girl gang and Karan Johar

News

Jennifer Aniston calls out cancel culture, wondering if there is any end to it

Health & Lifestyle

Bengaluru hospital successfully restores severed arm via complex hand replantation surgery

Fashion and Lifestyle

On her birthday, Saira Banu reflects on life with throwback pictures

Health & Lifestyle

Do not sleep next to your iPhones, warns Apple

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Tamberi wins high jump gold; El Bakkali clinch 3,000m steeplechase title

News

Shivin Narang on 'Aakhri Sach': 'I had sleepless nights thinking about my character'

News

'Rebel Moon: Part 1' is a sci-fi space opera merging 'Star Wars' with 'Blade Runner'

Technology

Keep fit to avoid heart rhythm disorder and stroke risk

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vaani Kapoor takes a break to celebrate birthday in Dubai

Sports

Indian women’s hockey team leaves for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US