After National Award, makers of ‘72 Hoorain’ are upset over CBFC rejecting its trailer

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) The makers of the National Award winning movie ’72 Hoorain’, at the movie’s trailer launch, expressed disagreement with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for their decision to reject the trailer.

Labeling the decision as regressive to the artistic spirit, Ashoke Pandit who is the co-producer of the movie, said: “We are extremely hurt and disturbed because of CBFC’s unfair decision of rejecting the trailer without any reason. This action raises a big concern about creativity, freedom and realistic filmmaking. We will not take this lightly and will knock on the doors of the high court too, if needed.”

“Further, we will also be requesting the I&B ministry to intervene and question the authority at CBFC for rejecting the trailer.”

The director of the movie, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, a two-time National Award Winner, who seemed visibly unhappy with CBFC’S decision, added: “The movie has won the National Award by the government and has received a censor certificate already. The trailer carries the same essence of the movie.”

“So on what basis has CBFC rejected the trailer!” He added: “We would request everybody to watch the movie and then jump to any conclusion. The movie only states facts and certainly does not target any religion or hurt religious sentiments.”

Producer Gulab Singh Tanwar stated that the unfair rejection by CBFC has caused immense hurt to the entire team, especially because the grounds of rejection seem to be purely baseless.

“I just want to state that whatever the CBFC has done is not right. On one hand, the government applauds 72 Hoorain and bestows it with a national honour, and here we have the CBFC rejecting the trailer of the same movie for reasons better known and understood only to them. This is confusing and absolutely unfair.”

‘72 Hoorain’ , directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar Kiran Dagar Anirudh Tanwar, co-produced by Ashoke Pandit, is all set for a theatrical release on July 7.

