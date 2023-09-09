Ahmed Khan’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ with Akshay Kumar release announced

Get ready for a Dhamakedar Family Entertainer as Bollywood’s biggest ensemble star cast unites for the highly-anticipated blockbuster, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ directed by Ahmed Khan. This exciting addition to the ‘Welcome’ franchise holds a special place in Bollywood as a family entertainer. Backed by leading content studio Jio Studios and producer Firoz A Nadiadwala’s ‘Base Industries Group.

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is also set to make history by introducing one of its kind announcements in Bollywood, an ‘A cappella’, uniting 24 actors in a groundbreaking musical video beautifully orchestrated by Meet Brothers.

Both the cast and crew exude enthusiasm regarding their participation in the special “A cappella video” shared by the makers. Leading the ensemble is the versatile actor Akshay Kumar, renowned for his acting prowess and impeccable comic timing.

Joining him is a stellar group of talents, including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Adding to the charm are the talented Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodvara.

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ a ‘Welcome’ film 3rd franchise is not just a movie; it’s a cinematic revolution! The franchise is known to deliver family entertainers and encourage families to come together, share laughter, and create lasting memories at the cinema. The film remains committed to catering to diverse audiences, from children to grandparents, ensuring that everyone can enjoy it together.

Jio Studios and Base Industries Group presents ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwala and Directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a grand theatrical release on ’20th December 2024′. The makers are set to continue the legacy of laughter and entertainment that the ‘Welcome’ franchise is known for.