scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

AICWA requests PM Modi to ban 'Adipurush' for 'defaming image of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman'

AICWA has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the screening of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' directed by Om Raut.

By Agency News Desk
AICWA requests PM Modi to ban 'Adipurush' for 'defaming image of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman'

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the screening of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’ directed by Om Raut.

On Tuesday the AICWA penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the subject line reading as “Request to immediately Ban on Adipurush Movie – THIS IS NOT OUR RAMAYAN.”

The letter read: “All Indian Cine Workers Association Demands Ban on Screening the Movie Adipurush, This Movies screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush Movie is Hurting religious Sentiment’s of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.”

The letter stated that Lord Ram is a God for everyone in India no matter which faith one comes from.

“This Movie Depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a Character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the Globe.”

The AICWA requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “order to stop screening this Movie and immediately order a Ban of Adipurush Screening in the Theatres and OT platforms in the Future.”

They also stated they needed an FIR against the director and writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla.

“We need FIR against the Director (Om Raut), Writer (Manoj Muntasir Shukla) & the Producers of the Movie who have hurted the Hindu Sentiments and Save the Image of our Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita & Ramsevak Bhagwan Hanuman.”

The letter also stated that actors “Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali khan shouldn’t have been part of such a disgraceful movie ever made in the history of Indian Cinema, Adipurush is a complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan.”

The letter was by Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, founder and president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Anurag Thakur, Union Minister – Information & Broadcasting and Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tillotama Shome: 'People across the country can access my work, thanks to OTT'
Next article
Chiranjeevi is glad granddaughter is 'born on favourite day, auspicious time'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ignite the monsoon romance as Jubin Nautiyal along with Gurmeet Choundhary and Karishma Sharma is back with ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’

News

Chiranjeevi is glad granddaughter is 'born on favourite day, auspicious time'

News

Tillotama Shome: 'People across the country can access my work, thanks to OTT'

News

Tom Cruise is keen to work with 'enormously talented' Scarlett Johansson

Technology

Nothing CEO teases transparent cable for Phone (2)

Technology

Adobe's $20 bn Figma acquisition under lens in EU: Report

News

Elton John has created a new show for Glastonbury festival

News

'Tarak Mehta' tele-serial bosses booked for alleged sexual harassment

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui recalls how she fell in love with him

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Avinash plays cupid between Jad and Akanksha

News

Lucky Ali, Eliezer Botzer's new collab video concluded during war in Ukraine

News

On a break from Eras Tour, Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid out for girls' night in NYC

News

Aaron Taylor Johnson shows Kraven's killer passion in 'Kraven The Hunter' trailer

News

When Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were not allowed to meet

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale starting June 20

News

SP & RLD demand ban on 'Adipurush', apology from makers

Technology

54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for business functions: Report

Technology

Medical robotic market set to witness 8% CAGR by 2030: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US