Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens sweet birthday note for hubby Abhishek Bachchan wishing him ‘love, calm, peace’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her husband Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday.

By Agency News Desk
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens sweet birthday note for hubby Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Abhishek Bachchan - pic courtesy Instagram

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in the pan-India film ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’, wished her husband Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday. This comes amid separation rumours between the couple as the reports of trouble in paradise of Abhishek and Aishwarya left the fans of the actors wondering about what went wrong between the couple.

However, recently Aishwarya took to her Instagram and shared two pictures on the occasion of her husband’s birthday. The first picture shows Abhishek in the company of his wife Aishwarya, and their daughter Aradhya Bachchan.

The second picture is a childhood picture of the ‘Guru’ actor.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress wrote in the caption, “Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless. Shine on.”

Meanwhile, the rumour mills have been abuzz with the separation of the couple. It was also reported that the actress had left the house of her in-laws and has been living separately.

The rumours started doing the rounds since the premiere of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s streaming film ‘The Archies’. Media reports claimed that things were not going too well between Abhishek and Aishwarya.

