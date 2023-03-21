scorecardresearch
Ajay Devgn: In 'Bholaa', the only one crazier than the villains is the hero

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn says that in his upcoming film ‘Bholaa’ the hero is crazier than the villains.

The villains in the film are a mixed bunch riding and clashing fast and fearlessly. They also have some talked-about dress codes.

Ajay wanted a deadly bunch and he went about selecting them systematically. The biker gangs have stylish hoods, face masks and helmets. There are others in more desi attire.

The character of ‘Bholaa’ is not someone who scares easily because he knows how to play the game of death. He’s ready for any kind of deadly challenge.

Speaking of how he got stylist Radhika Mehra to dress his villains up distinctively and differently, Ajay adds: “I wanted the menace to travel deep. The objective was to carefully construct different identities for the various baddies who show up in Bholaa’s path.”

“In the world of Bholaa the only one who is crazier than the villains is Bholaa himself..”.

Of course, while the villains are all deadly and create life-threatening obstacles for Bholaa, Ajay plays a hero who will shake up each one of the villains beyond imagination.

‘Bholaa’ will release on March 30.

–IANS

dc/bg

Vikrant Massey to host crime show 'Crimes Aaj Kal'
