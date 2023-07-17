Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'

Actor Ajay Devgn on Monday shared a beautiful family picture with wifey and actress Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug, and said there is nothing more ‘sacred’ than spending time with them.

Nysa, who can be seen taking the selfie in a restaurant, shows Kajol in a blue satin top, paired with grey pants, with her hand wrapped around Ajay’s shoulder. The latter can be seen wearing a black jacket and a similar tee, and Nysa donning a pink sweater.

Yug can be seen clinging upon the shoulder of his elder sister. The photo also features Ajay’s sister Neelam Gandhi’s son, Daanish Gandhi.

Ajay captioned the picture as, “Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch”.

Kajol also shared the same photo on Instagram stories and said: “I agree… memories need to be recorded.”

Fans commented on the photo and wrote, “What a lovely family”, “Cuteeee”, “best family”, “beautiful Yug looks just like his mom”, etc.

On the film front, Kajol is currently seen in ‘The Trial’ and has ‘Do Patti’ and ‘Sarzameen’. Ajay has ‘Maidaan’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.