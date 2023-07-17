scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'

Ajay Devgn on Monday shared a beautiful family picture with wifey and actress Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug, and said there is nothing more 'sacred'

By Agency News Desk
Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'
Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'

Actor Ajay Devgn on Monday shared a beautiful family picture with wifey and actress Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug, and said there is nothing more ‘sacred’ than spending time with them.

Nysa, who can be seen taking the selfie in a restaurant, shows Kajol in a blue satin top, paired with grey pants, with her hand wrapped around Ajay’s shoulder. The latter can be seen wearing a black jacket and a similar tee, and Nysa donning a pink sweater.

Yug can be seen clinging upon the shoulder of his elder sister. The photo also features Ajay’s sister Neelam Gandhi’s son, Daanish Gandhi.

Ajay captioned the picture as, “Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch”.

Kajol also shared the same photo on Instagram stories and said: “I agree… memories need to be recorded.”

Fans commented on the photo and wrote, “What a lovely family”, “Cuteeee”, “best family”, “beautiful Yug looks just like his mom”, etc.

On the film front, Kajol is currently seen in ‘The Trial’ and has ‘Do Patti’ and ‘Sarzameen’. Ajay has ‘Maidaan’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Women’s Ashes: We pride ourselves in winning the key moments, says Alyssa Healy
Next article
ServiceNow unveils 'Innovation Centre' for Indian firms to redefine work with GenAI
This May Also Interest You
News

Vijay Varma's character finds new purpose to remain a cop in 'Kaalkoot' trailer

Technology

ServiceNow unveils 'Innovation Centre' for Indian firms to redefine work with GenAI

Sports

Women’s Ashes: We pride ourselves in winning the key moments, says Alyssa Healy

Sports

We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak: Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon triumph

News

Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name

Technology

Nokia, TSSC open 5G skill development centre in India

Sports

Women’s Ashes 'best series ever in history of the women's game': Heather Knight

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are dropouts

Sports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England’s playing eleven for fourth Test

Sports

Ashes 2023: Tim Paine prefers Hazlewood over Boland, sees no place for Green in fourth Test

Technology

Microsoft may kill Xbox Live Gold subscription

Health & Lifestyle

‘Before your heart fails, it warns you’: Experts

News

Margot Robbie: 'In Barbie Land, it's the opposite; women Barbies run everything'

Technology

Google Play Store sees huge drop in apps amid tough policies

Technology

Siddaramaiah holds talks with Foxconn CEO (Ld)

News

'Neerja' was an opportunity to test my mettle in a fresh role: Sneha Wagh

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor surprise fans at special screening of 'Bawaal'

News

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Thunder’ Nayanthara’s poster from ‘Jawan’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US