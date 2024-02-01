scorecardresearch
HomeBollywoodNews

Ajay Devgn strategically invests in UK-based global T20 cricket tournament

Ajay Devgn, has strategically invested in the cricket World Championship Of Legends.

By Agency News Desk
Ajay Devgn strategically invests in UK-based global T20 cricket tournament
Ajay Devgn strategically invests in UK-based global T20 cricket tournament_ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy with his action film ‘Singham Again’, has strategically invested in the cricket World Championship Of Legends. Iconic cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Kevin Petersen, Suresh Raina and Shahid Afridi will be a part of World Championship Of Legends which is set to be held at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham in the UK. The star-studded event guarantees a nostalgic reunion of cricketing legends, injecting brilliance and experience into this global T20 spectacle.

Expressing his passion for the sport, Ajay Devgn said: “As a cricket lover, witnessing celebrated cricket legends back in action is a dream come true. The tournament not only brings forth cricketing nostalgia but also marks a unique collaboration between cinema and cricket, offering an extraordinary gift for fans worldwide.”

Harshit Tomar, the visionary founder of the World Championship Of Legends, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Indian Legend Mr. Ajay Devgn on board. His passion for the game and commitment to promoting cricket align perfectly with the values of WCL. With an anticipated list of renowned players, we are confident that WCL 2024 will be an unparalleled success.”

The tournament, presented by EaseMyTrip, is set to be held from July 3 to July 18.

SourceAjay Devgn
Previous article
Vintage memorabilia, lobby cards, song booklets from Dev Anand films to be auctioned online
Next article
Interim Budget 2024: Docs hails govt's push on cervical cancer vax for girls
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US