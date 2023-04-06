scorecardresearch
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari signed for 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha'

Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha' has locked its cast. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari

By Agency News Desk

The upcoming film ‘Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha’ has locked its cast. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari have signed the dotted line for the film, which will be directed by Neeraj Pandey.

This film will be Pandey’s first directorial in 5 years after his last ‘Aiyaary’. The film is touted to be a musical journey spanning over a period of 20 years, and is set between 2002 and 2023. Sources have shared that the film will be shot extensively in some exotic locations across the globe.

The film pairs Saiee M Manjrekar with Shantanu Maheshwari of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ fame. Saiee was earlier seen opposite Telugu actor Adivi Sesh in the tri-lingual release ‘Major’, which was based on the life of India’s national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Tabu and Ajay can be seen in the recently released theatrical film ‘Bholaa’ directed by Ajay himself.

Gaurika Sharma roped in to play titular role in 'Shravani'
IPL 2023: RCB win toss, elect to bowl first against KKR
Entertainment Today

