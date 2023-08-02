scorecardresearch
'Akelli' is inspired by a Middle Eastern woman, says Director Pranay Meshram

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram, who is all set for the release of his movie ‘Akelli’, said that it is inspired by the story of a Middle Eastern woman.

The upcoming drama thriller is based on true events, and stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead. The film highlights the courage and determination of an Indian woman who is forced to make life-threatening decisions to support her family. The movie’s gripping narrative is sure to strike a chord with the audience and leave a lasting impact.

Talking about the same, Pranay shared: “This movie is inspired by a Middle Eastern woman I met a while back.When I heard her story, I found her journey to be quite intriguing which led me to research about it further. What I stumbled upon was quite an eye-opener.”

“Apparently, there are many who face the same issue and are seemingly trapped after travelling to such places in pursuit of lucrative jobs. My directorial debut ‘Akelli’ is an attempt at creating awareness about the horrors of such attempts made by people trying to pursue better livelihood/ job opportunities,” he added.

Pranay has previously worked as an assistant director on projects like ‘Queen’ and ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’.

‘Akelli’ is a film by Dashami Studioz produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah.

It will be released on August 18.

