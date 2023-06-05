scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar greeted with loud cheers in Delhi's Jama Masjid area

Akshay Kumar was greeted with loud cheers and whistles as a sea of fans were seen at the location to get a glimpse of the actor.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar was seen at Jama Masjid in Delhi as he is shooting for his upcoming film. A video is doing the rounds on social media on Monday, where the actor, who is dressed in grey shirt and dark blue pants paired with sunglasses, was pictured near Jama Masjid.

As he was seen coming out of an old building, Akshay waved at his fans and also did the namaste gesture while walking towards his car. He was surrounded by security to took him to his car.

Reportedly, Akshay is filming his next titled ‘Shankara’, for which he even travelled to Uttarakhand.

The actor has a long list of films in his kitty. He has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2’, ‘OMG: Oh My God 2’, remake of ‘Soorarai Potturu’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ among many others.

