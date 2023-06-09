scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor to battle it out for box-office honours on Aug 11

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' headlined by Akshay Kumar will battle it out at the box office.

By Agency News Desk
Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor to battle it out for box-office honours on Aug 11
Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor to battle it out for box-office honours on Aug 11

This August 11 fans will be spoilt for choice: three different movies of three different genres will be releasing on the same date with three different big stars.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’, Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘OMG 2’ headlined by Akshay Kumar will battle it out at the box office.

The Anil Sharma-helmed ‘Gadar 2’ is the sequel of the massive 2001 hit ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film revolves around patriotism and love for family, and is slated for an August 11 release.

‘OMG 2’, a sequel of ‘OMG: Oh My God’, the 2012 comedy drama starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, is being helmed by Amit Rai, and features Akshay, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Aamir Naik in the lead roles. The film revolves around the education system in the country and is also slated for an August 11 release.

‘Animal’ sees the returns of Sandeep Vanga Reddy, he of ‘Kabir Singh’/’Arjun Reddy’ fame, in the director’s chair. It star cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. The film is a noir gangster film, which also revolves around the family succession drama. And despite rumours flying around about a delay in the release of the film, it is slated to hit the screens on August 11.

Patriotic drama, comic caper, gangster thriller — it is quite a choice for the audience on August 11, but the big question is who will be the one laughing all the way to the bank. Will Akshay finally break his box-office jinx? Can Sunny reprise the success of the original ‘Gadar’? And, is Ranbir set to continue his honeymoon with the audience?

Interestingly, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ clashed with Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’, and despite both being period dramas, the two films did incredibly well at the box office.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
CLOSE-IN: India needed to play a few practice games before WTC Final (IANS column)
Next article
When Kavita Kaushik was mistaken for a real police officer
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google testing cinematic image creator in Photos: Report

News

Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta in a new music video titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirms her father to get married again

Technology

Brightest gamma-ray burst powered likely by unique jet structure: NASA

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan sizzles in a black gown; Fans call her timeless beauty

News

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 teaser released

News

When Kavita Kaushik was mistaken for a real police officer

Sports

CLOSE-IN: India needed to play a few practice games before WTC Final (IANS column)

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023: India gear up for Japan challenge in semifinals

Sports

Ashes 2023: England have slightly different plans for Smith this time, says Ollie Pope

News

Wamiqa Gabbi: Feels good to fit into my old clothes

Technology

Boeing sued over claims of theft of IP related to NASA's Artemis mission

News

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen to get divorced; the latter says will remain mom and dad to his daughter

Technology

Meta testing Reels on Quest headset

Technology

realme's Madhav Sheth likely to head rival Honor India amid top exodus

News

How 'Never Have I Ever' amped up Richa Moorjani 'confidence' on set

News

'Me Too' case: Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan issued notice to provide evidence

Health & Lifestyle

How human immune system detects Covid

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US