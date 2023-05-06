scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ blocks Eid 2024

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been locked for Eid, 2024 release.

By Agency News Desk
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' blocks Eid 2024

Actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been locked for Eid, 2024 release.

The makers of the action-entertainer have announced the release date. Pooja Entertainment released a BTS image which gives a glimpse into the film.

Akshay and Tiger also took to their Instagram accounts and shared an exclusive BTS image which gives a sneak-peek into a camaraderie to one of the high-octane action sequences of the film.

Producer-Actor Jackky Bhagnani shared: “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of our most ambitious projects and it has been a dream come true to work with three legends in their own rights-Akshay Sir, Prithviraj and Tiger. Their captivating screen energy amalgamated with world class action sequences along with entertainment, will blow away people’s mind. We can’t wait for the audiences to witness this grand spectacle in the theatres on Eid 2024.”

The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE; with the biggest technical and international action crews.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh added: “The camaraderie between Akshay Sir & Tiger will captivate the audiences with their enigmatic screen presence, undeterred energy and high-octane action sequences woven magically together by Ali .”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared: “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience’s heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience.”

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in association with AAZ film, written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is all set to release on EID, 2024 in five languages.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Scientists say advanced aliens may soon detect life on Earth
Next article
KKR captain's wife stalked and harassed in Delhi, one arrested
This May Also Interest You
News

Jeremy Renner shares workout video as recovery continues

Technology

Fake verified Facebook pages luring users into clicking malicious links

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Patna alumnus's Sunday health camps provide free care to 10K villagers

News

'Stranger Things' ultimate season faces delays due to writers' strike

Sports

Big win for Man City as Liverpool strengthen European claim

Technology

Indian consumers perplexed about finding best 5G smartphone: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Thought 185 was pretty good but dew took spinners out of game, says Du Plessis

Sports

Sabalenka topples Swiatek to clinch Madrid Open title

Sports

Japan's Urawa Reds dethrone Al Hilal to win third AFC Champions League title

Sports

Rodrygo the hero as Real Madrid beat Osasuna in Copa del Rey final

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU's new technology for heart patients

Sports

IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq posts photo with Gambhir, takes a dig at Virat Kohli

Health & Lifestyle

Between food and the mouth – identity, history and religion

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets into argument with Phil Salt

Sports

IPL 2023: Philip Salt outshines Kohli, Lomror; powers Delhi Capitals to 7-wicket win over RCB (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Lomror fifties in vain as Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 7 wickets

Sports

Madrid Open: India's Rohan Bopanna loses in the men's doubles final

Sports

Sun Jiajun lowers men's 50m breaststroke Asian record in China's National Championships

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US