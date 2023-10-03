Akshay Oberoi reveals details of his role in Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter’

Actor Akshay Oberoi has shared details about his role in ‘Fighter’. He will be seen in the combat team lead by stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the film. Hrithik and Deepika essay the roles of courageous Air Force Fighters, while Anil Kapoor assumes the mantle of a seasoned senior air force officer in the film.

Akshay said: “I am thrilled to be joining forces with the incredible talents of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’. Playing a part in their combat team within the Air Force is an honour, and I’m excited to bring a new dimension to this action-packed thriller.”

“My character hold pivotal role in the grand tapestry of ‘Fighter’, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the adrenaline-fueled journey we’ve embarked upon.”

A source earlier had disclosed that Akshay will be a pivotal member of Hrithik and Deepika’s formidable combat team within the Air Force. His character is poised to wield substantial influence in the broader narrative of ‘Fighter’.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by him and Mamta Anand under their esteemed banner Marflix Pictures, in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, ‘Fighter’ is slated for release on January 25, 2024.