Akshay Oberoi on his 'Fighter' role: I grew up watching 'Top Gun', never thought I'd essay a pilot

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS)  Actor Akshay Oberoi, who plays the role of an Air Force pilot in ‘Fighter’, recalls the time when he first watched Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun’, where the Hollywood star plays the role of a pilot. 

The movie made Akshay a lifelong fan of Tom Cruise.

Akshay said: “I grew up watching films like Top Gun, but never thought I would get to essay the role of an Air Force pilot. I watched it when I was very young and it was so thrilling to see Tom Cruise flying a fighter jet and the way he looked in his uniform.”

“I remember it being so aspirational for me. I even watched the latest Top Gun: Maverick, which was released last year, as a fan and I was equally excited as I was the first time. The opportunity to be part of Fighter helped me tick off that wish of playing the part of an Air Force pilot from my bucket list.”

The team recently released the first look of this highly anticipated movie. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has made super hit ‘Pathaan’.

The film also sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as fighter pilots. It is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

–IANS

dc/kvd

