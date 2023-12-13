Akshay Oberoi plays weapon system operator in ‘Fighter’

After the character posters of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover, makers of the upcoming action film ‘Fighter’, have unveiled Akshay Oberoi’s character of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan in the film.

Akshay’s character known as ‘Bash’ is a skilled weapon system operator within the Air Dragons unit. His rendition infuses the narrative with a vibrant energy, adding layers of dynamism.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared his look of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan from ‘Fighter’ and wrote in the caption, “Squadron Leader Basheer Khan Call Sign: Bash. Designation: Weapon System Operator. Unit: Air Dragons. #Fighter Forever. #FighterOn25thJan.”

‘Fighter’, which has been helmed by Hrithik’s ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang!’ director Siddharth Anand, traces the journey of Hrithik as Patty becoming the best Fighter pilot of India.

The film also showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik and Deepika, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their individual prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery.

Produced and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2024 on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day.