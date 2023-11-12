scorecardresearch
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha jet off to the hills for a quiet Diwali

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have taken a break from their hectic schedules and left for Himachal Pradesh for a rejuvenating holiday as the industry gears up for Diwali.

Taking abreakfrom their busy professional lives,RichaandAliare all set to spend a few days connecting with their spiritual selves. The couple plans to indulge in yoga and meditation, immersing themselves in the serene atmosphere.

They are also looking forward to exploring the natural beauty of the region, going on hikes, and spending quality time together away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Speaking about their holiday,Richasaid: “It’s essential to take some timeoffand reconnect with oneself.Aliand I are thrilled to spend thisDiwaliin Himachal,amidstnature, practicing yoga, and enjoying the tranquility. It’s a perfect way to rejuvenate before diving back into our work commitments.”

On the work front,Richawill next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, based on the life story of three generations of courtesans in Heeramandi, a dazzling district, set in pre-Independence India.


