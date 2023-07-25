Alia Bhatt forgets Bangla lines after rehearsing for Kolkata event, Ranveer Singh says ‘exam ke time bhool gai’

She’s all set to play a Bengali girl in the upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ and during her promotions in Kolkata, actress Alia Bhatt forgot her rehearsed Bangla lines and admitted it adorably on stage.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a behind-the-scenes video from the event, where she is seen sincerely rehearsing her Bangla lines before the event.

Alia captioned it: “3 days to goo!! See you in cinemas. 28th July.”

She goes on stage to greet the fans and says “Nomoshkaar Kolkata… Tomader shobai ke” and then she forgets the line.

Alia then adds: “I forgot my lines, maine rehearse kiya tha. I am sorry. Main kal subah se I have been learning these lines aur yaha aake, aapka sara chehra dekh ke, laal rang dekh ke main bhool gai. but I had been wanting you to greet you in Bengali so I have done it.”

Teasing her, co-actor Ranveer added: “So cute yaar, tu homework karke aayi thi, exam ke time pe bhool gai.”

However, later Alia was seen saying all the lines perfectly in Bangla as she spoke to the fans and media at the event.

‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

It marks Karan Johar’s return to feature film direction, seven years after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present a Dharma Productions film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.