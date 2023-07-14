Alia Bhatt joins Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, will play a spy

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be joining filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, which has brought forward films such as ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

He is now planning a new big-budget action spectacle with superstar Alia Bhatt, where she will be seen playing a spy. This yet-untitled tentpole film from Yash Raj Films will go on floors in 2024.

A source said: Alia is one of the biggest superstars of our country today and she will play a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

“This will be another epic action spectacle that will leave people at the edge of their seats. Alia will take on a mission that will push her to the edge and this gritty action film will expand the YRF Spy Universe further.”

The source added that Alia will be seen in a whole new avatar.

“Alia will be presented in a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film. Her inclusion in the YRF Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation for this franchise. Alia is the biggest superstar amongst youth and Gen Z of India and she is also one of the most adored actresses of our generation.”

“She playing a spy in an all-out adrenaline pumping entertainer is a big novelty for all audience skews that she appeals to,” adds the source.

“Alia is as big as the biggest heroes of our time and she headlining a YRF Spy Universe film pretty much cements this perception.”

Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia as an actress who can helm and start a franchise within the Spy Universe on her own and he will pull all stops to mount this project at a scale that will be jaw-dropping,” the source concluded.

