Alia Bhatt walks out of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayan?

Nitesh Tiwari is planning to make a movie on Ramayana in three parts with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The team also approached Alia Bhatt for the Sita role and Yash for the Ravana role. In the latest update, we hear that Alia Bhatt said no to the mythological drama.

Many started wondering why she had to reject the offer when she could act with her husband in the eternal story. The main reason for her declining the offer seems to be her busy schedule. Alia Bhatt’s calendar is full and she is not willing to adjust the time for Ramayana. They wanted to make this Ramayana with real visual effects and not using motion capture technology.

Alia Bhatt, who had allegedly said yes to starring as Sita in the film, has exited the project. A source claimed that Alia decided to let go of the movie due to date issues. “As far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt – who was approached for the project – is no longer part of it.

The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues,” a source told Entertainment Portal. Ramayan was slated to begin filming in December this year. However, there seems to be a shift in the timeline. The source added that the three-part film is still in the pre-production stage and might not complete prep by December.

“It’s understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayana requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on screen. Which is why things are progressing at a slower pace,” the insider said.