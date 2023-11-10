Alizeh-starrer ‘Farrey’ heads to 54th International Film Festival of India

The upcoming film ‘Farrey’, which stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit B. Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles, has been picked for an official screening for the upcoming 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

IFFI is set to be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

‘Farrey’ has been directed by Soumendra Padhi and written by Abhishek Yadav and Padhi. The film delves into the complex world of academic deception, where a scholarship recipient, the orphaned genius Niyati, becomes unwittingly entangled in a high-stakes cheating racket orchestrated by her affluent peers.

Talking about the film’s screening at IFFI, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said: “IFFI is a very prestigious event and I am happy that Farrey is being screened at it. I have some fond memories of IFFI over the years and with Farrey making it to the esteemed panel it feels like a full circle. I wish the entire team of Farrey the very best and hope the audience enjoys the film.”

Alizeh is the niece of Salman, and is the daughter of Atul and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Speaking about the film, director Soumendra Padhi said: “’Farrey’ is a reflection of the intricacies between ambition and morality. We’ve woven a narrative that challenges perceptions and unravels the consequences of choices made in pursuit of success. ‘Farrey’ also holds a special place as it marks the start of Alizeh’s cinematic journey, making the IFFI experience even more memorable for her. I hope it resonates with the audience, sparking conversations and leaving a mark on viewers.”

‘Farrey, produced byNaveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Sunir Kheterpal , Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit, is set to release in theatres on November 24, 2023.