All eyes on Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani varmala, pheras in Jaisalmer today

After the mehendi ceremony and sangeet night on Monday, the stage is set for Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra to tie the nuptial knot

By News Bureau
All eyes on Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani varmala, pheras in Jaisalmer today
All eyes on Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani varmala, pheras in Jaisalmer today

After the mehendi ceremony and sangeet night on Monday, the stage is set for Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra to tie the nuptial knot on Tuesday.

To give a royal look to the wedding, a special mandap has been decorated with indigenous and foreign flowers in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace hotel.

The nuptials began in real earnest in the morning on Tuesday with the ritual of applying turmeric paste to the bodies of the bride and the groom by the women in their respective families. The varmala and the pheras are scheduled to take place in the courtyard of the hotel. A special ‘bavdi’ has been set up for this purpose.

From early morning, there was much activity both outside and inside the hotel. Security is very tight. Hotel staff members, guards and drivers are being given entry only after they’re thorough checked.

Kiara’s schoolmate Isha Ambani, who flew into Jaisalmer on Sunday night in her private jet, returned to Mumbai late on Monday night after attending the celebratory events held during the day. She is scheduled to return for the marriage on Tuesday.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, film producers Aarti Shetty, Pooja Shetty and Amritpal Singh Bindra, Shah Rukh Khan’s friend Kajal Anand, actor Karan Vohra and his wife Riya, and film director and writer Sakoon Batra were also expected to fly in on Tuesday.

Shehnaaz Gill goes desi and offers fans chai in her latest picture
Elon Musk amazed at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra zoom
