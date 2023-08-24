Allu Arjun becomes first Tollywood star to win 'best actor' National Award

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (IANS) Allu Arjun became the first-ever Telugu actor to win the national award for best actor after he bagged the honours for his power-packed performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ at the 69th National Film Awards announced on Thursday.

Celebrations broke out in Tollywood circles soon after the announcement, as greetings poured in for the stylish actor from all over the industry. There were celebrations at the house of the elated actor as his father and well-known producer Allu Arvind was among the first to greet him.

Sukumar, who directed the action-drama film, hugged the actor to congratulate him.

Several film personalities congratulated Allu Arjun, who became the first Tollywood actor to win the national award for the best actor in 68 years of the awards’ history.

Popular as ‘Bunny’ in film circles, Allu Arjun entered the film industry as a child artiste in 1985. ‘Gangotri’ (2003) was his debut movie as the hero. He established himself as a pan-India actor with the blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

The grandson of popular comedian Allu Ramalingaiah and son of Allu Arvind, Allu Arjun is also the nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha is Allu Arjun’s paternal aunt.

Congratulating Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi tweeted: “Proud moment for Telugu cinema. Heartiest congratulations to especially my dearest Bunny for the coveted National Best Actor Award. Absolutely proud of you.”

Leading actor Jr NTR also congratulated Allu Arjun, saying, “You deserve all the success and awards you get for Pushpa.”

Allu Arjun’s cousin Ram Charan and Venkatesh have also congratulated the actor.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Allu Arjun for winning the maiden national award for best actor. He also congratulated Devi Sri Prasad on winning the national award for best music for ‘Pushpa’.

In his reply, Allu Arjun thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for his congratulations.

The Chief Minister said the 69th National Awards have proved to be a bonanza for the Telugu film industry.

He also congratulated S.S. Rajamiuli for ‘RRR’ winning six awards, including best popular film.

Jagan Reddy also congratulated Chandrabose for winning the award for best lyrics for ‘Konda Polam’.

