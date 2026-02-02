Amaal Mallik Reveals the Shocking Truth – They Wanted Sonu Nigam Out of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released in November 2024, emerged as one of the year’s biggest entertainers, performing strongly at the box office while also delivering a blockbuster soundtrack. Among its most celebrated tracks were Ami Je Tomar 3.0, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, and Mere Dholna 3.0, voiced by legendary singer Sonu Nigam. However, what fans didn’t know until now is the intense behind-the-scenes battle that music composer Amaal Mallik fought to get Sonu Nigam on board.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Amaal Mallik opened up about the resistance he faced while finalizing Sonu Nigam as the voice of Mere Dholna 3.0. Despite Nigam’s iconic legacy, some decision-makers doubted whether he was the “right choice” for the song. Reflecting on this, Amaal said that even singers of Sonu Nigam’s stature are subjected to scrutiny and tests.

“They didn’t want someone as amazing as Sonu Nigam to sing Mere Dholna 3.0. They weren’t sure if we should go with someone like him. And today, he’s everywhere. One song changes everything,” Amaal said, adding that it was heartbreaking to see a legend questioned in such a way.

While producer Bhushan Kumar, the director, and the A&R team were convinced, Amaal revealed that objections came from the marketing team and even from the actor’s camp. Names like Arijit Singh and Vishal Mishra were suggested instead. Amaal admitted that while those singers were also considered, he wanted a “bolder, more classical voice” for the song — something only Sonu Nigam could deliver.

Calling Sonu Nigam the epitome of Indian classical music, Amaal recalled how effortlessly the singer recorded the track. “He completed the song in 45 minutes. He came straight from a US show, reached the studio at 10 pm, and finished by 10:45. The sargam at the end is extremely difficult — most people would think it takes hours,” he shared.

The most shocking revelation came when Amaal disclosed that he was almost removed from the project for standing his ground. “They were ready to replace me from the film because I wasn’t listening to them,” he said. Today, with Mere Dholna 3.0 becoming a massive hit, Amaal’s faith in Sonu Nigam stands fully vindicated.