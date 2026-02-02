The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Brings Back Miranda, Andy and Emily

The moment The Devil Wears Prada fans have been waiting nearly two decades for has finally arrived. During the 2026 Grammy Awards, audiences were treated to the first trailer of The Devil Wears Prada 2, officially confirming the return of the beloved original cast — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The highly anticipated sequel is slated for a theatrical release on May 1.

Set almost 20 years after the iconic 2006 film, the sequel revisits the fashion world with a very different Andy Sachs. The trailer opens by introducing viewers to a confident, accomplished Andy (Anne Hathaway), far removed from the nervous assistant who once struggled through the halls of Runway Magazine. Her return to the fashion universe leads to an unexpected reunion with her former boss, the formidable Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

In a sharp, instantly quotable moment, Miranda appears to have no recollection of Andy. “Sorry, who is this?” she asks Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci), who seems genuinely delighted to see Andy again. As Andy reintroduces herself, Nigel cheekily remarks, “She was one of the Emilys,” setting the tone for the film’s familiar wit and biting humor.

The trailer makes it clear that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is not a soft reboot or a legacy sequel pushing the original characters aside. Instead, it celebrates the reunion of the OG cast while allowing their characters to evolve. Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) soon enters the scene, instantly recognizing Andy and delivering a perfectly timed sarcastic jab. When Andy reveals she is now the Features Editor at the magazine, Emily is visibly stunned.

“You’ve changed,” Emily tells Andy. “You’re much more confident.” She then adds, with classic Emily sharpness, “Kept those eyebrows, though, didn’t you?”

Ahead of the trailer drop, 20th Century Studios teased fans on social media with a minimal yet effective message: “Trailer tonight. That’s all.” According to Variety, the sequel will explore Miranda Priestly’s career as she navigates the decline of traditional magazine publishing, while clashing with Emily — now a powerful luxury group executive controlling advertising revenue Miranda desperately needs.

In addition to the core cast, the film also stars Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora. The sequel is directed by David Frankel, who helmed the original film.