Sabrina Carpenter Steals the Show at Grammys 2026 in a Dreamy Valentino Gown

Sabrina Carpenter ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived at the red carpet of the 2026 Grammy Awards, held on Monday, February 2 (IST) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old pop sensation delivered one of the night’s most unforgettable fashion moments, stepping out in a stunning white tiered gown that perfectly matched the grandeur of music’s biggest night.

The Espresso singer wore a crystal-embellished Valentino gown that blended elegance with modern glamour. The ensemble featured sheer, cape-like sleeves, a structured fitted bodice, and a flowing tiered skirt complete with a subtle train. Radiating ethereal charm, Sabrina paired the look with a messy updo and bold red lips, keeping the accessories minimal with just a few rings to let the opulent dress take center stage.

Beyond her show-stopping fashion moment, Sabrina Carpenter had plenty to celebrate at the 68th Grammy Awards. Not only is she nominated in several major categories, but she is also one of the night’s most anticipated performers. Sharing the stage with artists such as BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, and Alex Warren, Sabrina’s performance is expected to be a major highlight of the ceremony.

After earning her first-ever Grammy nominations in 2025 and winning two awards at last year’s event, Sabrina has returned stronger than ever with an impressive six nominations this year. She is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for Manchild. Additionally, her album Man’s Best Friend has earned her nods for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

When the Recording Academy announced the 2026 Grammy nominations in November, Sabrina took to Instagram to express her gratitude. Posting a picture of herself sitting on a bed and forming a heart with her hands, she wrote, “6 nominations :’) I am so floored and grateful. Thank you @recordingacademy.”

The Grammys cap off an incredibly busy year for the singer. Sabrina recently wrapped up her Short n’ Sweet tour, which ran from September 2024 to November 2025. Originally launched to support her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet, the tour later expanded to include songs from Man’s Best Friend, released in August last year.

Following the Grammy Awards, Sabrina Carpenter will next appear as a guest star on The Muppet Show Special, set to premiere on Disney+ on February 4.