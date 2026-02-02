Chappell Roan Breaks the Internet at Grammys 2026 With Her Most Daring Red Carpet Look Yet

Music’s biggest night delivered no shortage of headline-making fashion moments, but few looks sparked as much conversation as Chappell Roan’s dramatic arrival at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Known for her bold and theatrical style, the singer once again proved she is one of pop music’s most fearless fashion risk-takers, instantly setting social media abuzz.

Chappell Roan stepped onto the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena wearing a sheer maroon Mugler gown that offered a striking reinterpretation of the naked dress trend. Crafted from silk georgette, the daring design was suspended from faux nipple rings and styled with a matching cape that added both drama and discretion during live television interviews. Once the cape was removed, the full impact of the look was revealed, quickly becoming one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

Designed by Mugler creative director Miguel Castro Freitas, the gown featured a provocative yet carefully constructed illusion. While the dress suggested near-total exposure, fashion observers noted that Roan appeared to be wearing pasties beneath the sheer fabric. The design drew inspiration from a controversial piece from Manfred Thierry Mugler’s spring/summer 1998 collection, which Castro Freitas has reimagined for Mugler’s spring/summer 2026 line.

Adding another layer of artistry, Roan showcased an elaborate fake tattoo design across her back, echoing the medieval themes of her Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour. Her makeup artist, Andrew Dahling, explained that the look balanced fantasy with realism. “We started with this very archival, full, bare moment,” he said. “Once the tattoos came into play, everything became very medieval — still otherworldly, but grounded.”

The outfit also posed challenges for red carpet broadcasters. During interviews with E! hosts, Roan remained draped in her cape, which covered her from shoulders to waist. However, the cape was removed during her walk for photographers, allowing the full design to take center stage.

The Grammys appearance marked yet another headline-making fashion moment for Roan. At the 2025 ceremony, she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier gown inspired by Edgar Degas’ ballerina paintings, while a recent film premiere saw her embrace a modern-retro nurse aesthetic in a mint-green design by Paris-based label ILONA.

Despite widespread buzz, Roan had not posted about the look on her Instagram account — which boasts 7.6 million followers — as of Sunday evening. She later changed outfits when she took the stage to present the Best New Artist award to Olivia Dean, a category Roan herself won in 2025.

Beyond fashion, the singer entered the night with major accolades, earning two nominations for her single The Subway in the Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance categories.