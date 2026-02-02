Rose Shines Solo at Grammys 2026: Historic Nominations, First-Ever Performance, and a Show-Stopping Look

The 68th Grammy Awards officially kicked off at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and the red carpet quickly filled with some of the biggest names in global music. Among the standout arrivals was BLACKPINK member Rose, who marked a major milestone in her career by attending music’s biggest night as a solo Grammy nominee for the very first time.

The 28-year-old singer made an elegant yet striking statement on the red carpet, stepping out in a black strapless mini dress accented with dramatic white drapery cascading across her silhouette. She paired the look with classic black heels and kept her accessories minimal, opting for just a bracelet. Her makeup remained soft and understated, allowing the bold design of her outfit to take center stage.

This year’s Grammys hold exceptional significance for Rosé, as she is not only a first-time solo nominee but also one of the night’s performers. On Friday, January 30, the Recording Academy officially announced her performance via Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. With this appearance, Rosé made history as the first Korean solo artist to ever perform on the Grammy Awards stage — a landmark moment for K-pop and global music representation.

In addition to her performance, Rosé entered the ceremony with an impressive three nominations in major categories. Her chart-topping hit APT, a collaboration with Bruno Mars, earned nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. These nominations also made Rosé the first Korean soloist to be recognized in the Grammy Awards’ prestigious general field categories.

When the nominations were announced in November, Rosé took to Instagram to share her disbelief and gratitude. “I cannot believe my life. I am STILL trying to process everything,” she wrote. “Thank you so, so much to the @recordingacademy. This means so much to me and many, many others. I’m feeling so incredibly grateful today.” She also gave a special shoutout to Bruno Mars, adding, “@brunomars look at that!!! :,)”

APT serves as the lead single from Rosé’s debut solo studio album Rosie, which was released in December 2024. Since its release, the song has shattered multiple records and collected several awards, cementing Rosé’s status as a global pop force. Whether the track will secure a Grammy win remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — Rosé has already made history.