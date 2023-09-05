scorecardresearch
Amid name change buzz, Amitabh Bachchan tweets ‘Bharat mata ki jai’

At a time when there are conversations for or against the name change of India to Bharat, megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed which one he likes better.

By Agency News Desk

At a time when there are conversations for or against the name change of India to Bharat, megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed which one he likes better.  Amid all the chatter happening on the change, Amitabh revealed in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

“Bharat mata ki jai along with a Tricolour and orange flag emoji,” Amitabh wrote in Hindi.

The tweet on X (formerly Twitter), has over 505.3K views, 15.6K likes and 2,539 re-tweets in just an hour’s time.

The chatter about the country’s name change began after screenshots of a G20 dinner invite of September 9 being circulated on social media. The invite was in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the ‘President of India’.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently seen on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15’. He also has films such as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Butterfly’

