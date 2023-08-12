scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) The grand finale for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is just at the edge, and soon the winner will come to light. Amid all that Amit Tandon will make an appearance on the show tonight, and bringing a spark of laughter, all remaining contestants in the house will roast each other in a sporting manner.

Amit Tandon’s appearance as the new guest will help relieve the stress that the contestants are undergoing currently, as he eggs on the contestants to laugh at each other, and joke about in what will be one of their last nights in the house.

Abhishek Malhan taking the first step will proceed to roast his competitor Elvish Yadav, telling him that he is a very good fit and deserving candidate, not to be a winner but to be the runner up.

Abhishek will also proceed to roast Bebika Dhruve about her make up, dressing style and telling her that to please read the signs on his face which says leave me alone. Manisha Rani will proceed to playfully roast Elvish, saying that she too will go to Haryana and join in Elvish’s system, saying that it is already broken in reference to Elvish earlier breaking the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ ‘Systum’.

Elvish will then take a dig at Abhishek saying that he keeps falling sick everyday for no reason, and at least give a reason next time.

Pooja Bhatt will then sit in the back and have a good laugh as Amit Tandon also joins in the party and will further attempt to uplift the spirits of the contestants.

This time, a strong dose of comedy is coming in before the grand finale as contestants get ready to soon pack up their bags, not knowing what Salman Khan has got planned, and which way the audience votes are going to turn.

To watch this new dose of comedy as contestants roast each other, audiences can tune into ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streaming on JioCinema.

–IANS

anv/dan


2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, NorthEast United FC share points in 2-2 thriller
Next article
Former J&K, Hyderabad head coach Milap Mewada appointed batting coach of Afghanistan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Former J&K, Hyderabad head coach Milap Mewada appointed batting coach of Afghanistan

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, NorthEast United FC share points in 2-2 thriller

Technology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite saves family caught in wildfires

News

Britney Spears done with 'horrible' Botox, happy with alternative treatment

Sports

AIFF, Punjab Football Association and state govt. discuss future roadmap of sport in state

Sports

With No.1 spot at risk, Alcaraz focuses on Cincinnati after a surprising loss at Canadian Open

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia stun France in penalties to claim maiden semis spot

Technology

Toyota recalls around 168K vehicles over fire risk

Sports

Football: PSG sign France forward Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

News

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' to air new I-Day special packing

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Gokulam, Blasters meet in Kerala derby; Downtown Heroes set for debut (Preview)

Sports

Thought process and approach of Mukesh Kumar is fabulous, says Paras Mhambrey

Technology

US billionaire obsessed with age reversal says he used to drink alcohol for breakfast 

News

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ to air new special to celebrate Independence Day

Sports

Hockey India picks 34 core probables for Asian Games women's national camp

News

Prashanth Neel likely to start working on ‘KGF Chapter 3’ 

News

Malayalam movie 'Pulimada' first look poster out

News

40 yrs of timeless satire 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US