Amit Trivedi says old school melodies of 'Lootera' made it stand test of time

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Music composer Amit Trivedi, who is known for giving music for films like Dev.D, Queen, Bombay Velvet and Lootera is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his timeless album Lootera. The composer revealed the reason behind the soundtrack garnering so much positive response saying that the album features old school melodies which tug at the heartstrings of the audience.

Lootera, which starred Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, received immense love from audiences for its storyline and music. The album boasts of six songs including ‘Sawaar Loon’, ‘Ankahee’, ‘Shikayatein’, ‘Monta Re’, ‘Zinda’ and ‘Manmarziyan’.

Lootera’s music has powerful singers crooning these beautiful songs such as Shilpa Rao, Monali Thakur, K. Mohan and Swanand Kirkire along with Amit Trivedi and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Getting nostalgic about creating music for this beautiful album, Amit Trivedi said: “Time truly flies and it doesn’t feel like it’s been ten years since we made music for this film. Lootera is such a special album for me in so many ways. It’s old school and soul stirring, probably which is why so many people could resonate with the film’s music.”

He further mentioned: “Working with Amitabh Bhattacharya and other talented artists like Shilpa Rao, Monali Thakur, K. Mohan and Swanand Kirkire was such an incredible experience with all of them bringing their own unique styles to the album. I would like to thank the audiences for showering their love on the album even after ten years of its release.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, ‘Lootera’ is a 2013 period romantic drama based on author O. Henry’s 1907 short story ‘The Last Leaf’. Meanwhile, Amit Trivedi recently announced his live concert in Melbourne which is scheduled to take place on July 22 at the Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre as a part of his Indradhanush Concert.

Agency News Desk
