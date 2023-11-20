Amitabh Bachchan retrospective set at France’s 3 Continents festival

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) A nine-film retrospective of Indian cinema acting legend Amitabh Bachchan is set for the Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, France.

The retrospective, titled ‘Amitabh Bachchan, Big B Forever’, will showcase different aspects of the actor’s oeuvre including his persona as the ‘angry young man,’ created by writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, action, drama, romance and comedy in some of the greatest films of Hindi-language cinema including ‘Sholay’, ‘Deewar’, ‘Don’, ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ and ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, reports Variety.

The directors are also legends of Indian cinema including Yash Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, Manmohan Desai and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The showcase is co-presented by Film Heritage Foundation, the not-for-profit organisation founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, which over the past year has hosted a series of hugely successful retrospectives in cinemas across India, including ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’, ‘Dilip Kumar – Hero of Heroes’ and ‘Dev Anand @ 100 – Forever Young’.

Amitabh Bachchan said, as quoted by Variety: “Film Heritage Foundation’s initiative to bring classic Indian films back to the big screen in India has been truly remarkable. I am so pleased to hear that they are co-presenting a selection of nine of my early films at one of the oldest and most reputed film festivals – the Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, especially as it focuses on the cinema of Africa, Latin America and Asia.”

He added: “Many of these films gave me an opportunity to play a diverse range of characters and work with some of the most significant filmmakers of the time including Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Manmohan Desai, Yash Chopra and Ramesh Sippy. I hope that the festival audience will enjoy the selection of films that continue to give so much joy to viewers half a century since they were made. Even though I will not be there in person, I am delighted that my daughter Shweta will be in Nantes to represent me at the festival.”

