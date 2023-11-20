Amitabh Bachchan’s message to men in blue: ‘You are a feared team’

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a note for the ‘men in blue’, after their defeat in the World Cup final match, calling them a “feared team.” He said that their talent, capability and standing are supreme.

The Indian team was defeated by Australia in the World Cup 2023 match held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India batted first and were bowled out for 240 runs.

The ‘Jhund’ actor took to the social media and wrote an appreciation message for Indian cricket team. He said: “T 4836 – Team India .. last night’s result is not, in anyway, a reflection of your talent , capability and standing .. proud of you .. better things will happen .. keep at it ..”

Big B further added: “T 4836 – …. your talent , capability and standing are beyond all that .. it is supreme .. the results of the 10 you played exhibited that .. you are a feared team .. just see how many ex Champions and Winners you devastated in this WC .. you are the BEST .. and shall remain so .. #TeamIndia #RohitSharma.”

Few days back, Amitabh had also posted on X: “T 4831 – when i don’t watch we WIN !”

He is currently seen as the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’.

–IANS

sp/kvd