scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Amrapali Gupta returns to acting after lockdown with 'Meet'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Amrapali Gupta, who essays the role of Shagun in the popular fiction show ‘Meet’, has shared that the show feels like a comeback to her after Covid-19.

The show presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms and gender roles.

The show recently took a 16-year leap where Ashi Singh as Sumeet (Meet’s daughter) and Syed Raza Ahmed as Shlok will be seen in lead roles.

Amrapali’s character has harboured deep affection for Manmeet (Shagun Pandey) over the years and wants to take revenge on Meet Hooda as Manmeet left her for Meet.

Talking about her return, the actress said: “I am happy to enter a show that has been a hit for years on television. It is not an easy task to fill someone else’s shoes, but I think this is a part and parcel of the industry. In fact, I am actually making a comeback to acting after lockdown with ‘Meet’, and am really excited about it.”

“Playing a negative role is not a new thing for me, I have done it in the past, but every role comes with its own challenges, which helps me improve my craft. I didn’t think twice and accepted their offer, and I must mention that I am excited to learn and grow through this show. I have already developed a great bond with everyone on the set. I am glad that I was given the opportunity to play such a strong character on screen and I am really looking forward to exploring this character post the leap,” she said.

‘Meet’ airs every day on Zee TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS beta
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS beta

Technology

IBM acquires Apptio for $4.6 bn in all-cash deal

Sports

Women's Ashes: Ashleigh Gardner claims 8/66 as Australia beat England by 89 runs

News

Shivangi Joshi: Ektaa Kapoor is attempting something different with 'Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka'

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Morgan among pre-draft player picks

Technology

NASA recycles 98% of astronauts urine, sweat in space to drinking water

News

Check out Rasika Dugal’s new look for upcoming series

News

Adinath Kothare on ‘Crime Beat’: It has everything a good show needs

News

Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi pair up for 'Half Love, Half Arranged'

News

From Indy’s whip to the force & beyond: Harrison Ford’s unforgettable journey

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India, Kuwait lock horns for Group A supremacy (preview)

Lyrics

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – Sun Sajni Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Technology

S.Korea to create $230 mn fund for chip industry

News

Hilarious and heart-warming web series ‘Rewa Express’ trailer released

News

As angry ‘young’ man Suresh Gopi turns 65, he is firm on his political future

Sports

Ashes 2023: What they’ve done is no mean feat, says Strauss on England’s 'Bazball' approach

Sports

Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan join MCC World Cricket Committee

Sports

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan joins FC Barcelona on free transfer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US